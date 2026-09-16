ITCZ to bring afternoon rains across Cebu

THE Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is bringing cloudy skies, scattered rain showers and thunderstorms across Cebu and other parts of the Visayas, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas.

Pagasa Visayas weather specialist Ever John Tenio, in a phone interview with SunStar Cebu on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, said cloudy skies, scattered rains and thunderstorms are expected in parts of Cebu this afternoon due to the ITCZ.

He said the rains experienced in recent days were associated with the ITCZ, a band of low pressure near the equator where winds from the Northern and Southern Hemispheres converge.

Pagasa’s regional forecast also calls for cloudy skies with rain showers and thunderstorms over the Visayas and Mindanao, with the ITCZ identified as the prevailing weather system.

The rainy conditions are expected to persist on Thursday, September 17, as the ITCZ remains over the region. Tenio said rainfall associated with the weather system is generally expected to be light to moderate.

Pagasa warned that moderate to at times heavy rain from thunderstorms could trigger flash floods or landslides in vulnerable areas. Weather conditions are expected to gradually improve beginning Friday, September 18, with generally fair weather anticipated over the weekend. (DPC)