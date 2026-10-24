ITCZ to bring rains over Visayas

THE Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) may bring cloudy skies, scattered rains and thunderstorms over most of the Visayas on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

The ITCZ is a band of clouds that forms where winds from the Northern and Southern hemispheres converge near the equator.

In its weekly weather outlook, Pagasa said the rest of the country would generally experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies, with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

From Monday, Oct. 26, to Tuesday, Oct. 27, easterlies are expected to become the prevailing weather system, bringing generally fair weather across the country.

Easterlies are winds that blow from east to west.

Despite the generally fair conditions, localized thunderstorms may still develop, particularly in the afternoon

or evening.

Residents are advised to remain alert for sudden heavy rains, strong winds and lightning during thunderstorms.

Downpours may also cause flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

The public is urged to monitor Pagasa’s latest forecasts and advisories, especially when planning travel and outdoor activities. / DPC