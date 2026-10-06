ITCZ to bring rains to Cebu

CEBU will continue to experience cloudy skies, scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ).

Weather specialist Manny John Agbay of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas said in a phone interview Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026, that the ITCZ is expected to prevail over the province in the coming days through the weekend.

Pagasa defines the ITCZ as an area where winds from the Northern and Southern Hemispheres converge. The convergence causes air to rise, which promotes the development of clouds and thunderstorms.

Pagasa’s 4 p.m. weather forecast on Oct. 6 showed the ITCZ affecting the Visayas, with cloudy skies, scattered rains and thunderstorms expected in the region. Moderate to at times heavy rains may also cause flash floods or landslides in affected areas.

Agbay said generally fair weather is expected in the third week of October.

Last Monday, Oct. 5, Pagasa declared the end of the southwest monsoon, or habagat, after observing a shift in the prevailing weather pattern, including the strengthening of a high-pressure system over East Asia and the southward migration of the ITCZ.

The declaration also marked the end of the rainy season over the western sections of Luzon and the Visayas, according to Pagasa.

Amihan transition

Agbay said the country is in a transition period, with an advisory on the onset of the northeast monsoon, or amihan, expected in the coming weeks.

The amihan is characterized by northeasterly winds associated with a high-pressure area over Siberia and East Asia. It generally brings cooler and drier conditions to most parts of the country, although rain-bearing weather systems may still cause occasional rains, particularly over the eastern sections.

The northeast monsoon typically sets in toward the latter part of October and lasts until March or April.

Meanwhile, tropical cyclones are forming outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, but they are currently “less likely” to enter the country’s monitoring zone, Agbay said.

The country is forecast to experience two typhoons in October and two in November. Agbay said some of these tropical cyclones could make landfall in the Visayas in November and December. / DPC