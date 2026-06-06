“It’s a boy!” — Kiray Celis reveals baby gender

ACTRESS and comedienne Kiray Celis and her husband Stephan Estopia are expecting a baby boy.

The announcement was made through a gender reveal video uploaded by Kiray on Instagram.

According to the actress, Stephan jumped with excitement upon learning the gender of their first child. In the video, blue smoke was released, signaling that the couple is expecting a son.

Among those who reacted to the post were Lovi Poe and Winwyn Marquez, who left congratulatory emojis in the comments. Family members from both sides were also present during the gender reveal celebration.

Kiray announced her pregnancy in April this year and is expected to give birth later in 2026. / TRC S