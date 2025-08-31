It's Always an Orange Cat', 5 feline icons for Ginger Cat Appreciation Day

If there’s one animal that convinced both pharaohs and millennials that they’re divine, it’s cats. Rightfully so, cats make history, mythology and memes all at once. But at the mischievous end of the spectrum, the real menaces are almost always the orange ones. That’s why you’ll often come across the phrase: “It’s always an orange cat.” These fiery-furred felines are infamous for their randomness and occasional chaos.
According to Orange Paws, a site dedicated to ginger cats, these kitties are known as social and affectionate “people cats.” They crave cuddles, attention and often steal the spotlight wherever they go.
And so, it’s only fitting that as Sept. 1 rolls in, “Ginger Cat Appreciation Day,” we celebrate five of the most iconic ginger cats from mainstream media that embodies the bold orange-cat spirit both on and off screen.
Buttercup – “The Hunger Games” series
Despite Katniss once threatening to “cook him,” Buttercup proved to be far too stubborn and unpredictable to dismiss. Loyal only to Primrose Everdeen, he became her most valuable companion, a symbol of comfort and survival in a bleak world.
Interestingly, in “The Hunger Games” film, Buttercup first appeared as a black-and-white cat with yellow eyes. By “Catching Fire,” however, filmmakers corrected this detail, introducing him as the ginger cat Suzanne Collins described in the books, and he remained so through “Mockingjay” parts one and two.
Crookshanks – “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban”
The wizarding world is packed with magical creatures, yet few fans stop to appreciate Crookshanks, Hermione Granger’s loyal half-Kneazle cat. With his lion-like appearance and uncanny instincts, Crookshanks could recognize deception.
Not just a pet, Crookshanks was a partner in Hermione’s adventures, a creature of intelligence and intuition who often proved more perceptive than wizards themselves.
Puss in Boots – “Shrek 2
The dramatic flourish. The sword skills. The irresistible big eyes GIF. Puss in Boots is the ultimate scene-stealer, embodying everything chaotic, charming and larger-than-life about orange cats.
Voiced with a swashbuckling Spanish accent, Puss is a ginger tabby with a cavalier’s hat, sword, and boots. He’s always on the hunt for adventure, and fiercely loyal to his friends.
Cat – “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”
As elegant and iconic as Audrey Hepburn herself, “Cat” added undeniable aura points to “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” Played by Orangey the Cat, he became the only feline double-winner of the Patsy Award (the Oscars for animal stars).
But fame came with attitude. Off-camera, Orangey was infamous for his diva-like behavior, running away mid-production, scratching co-stars and even halting entire shoots until he was found. One executive dubbed him “the world’s meanest cat.”
Garfield - “Garfield”
No orange cat list is complete without the lasagna-loving king of sarcasm himself. Garfield, with his lazy charm, endless appetite, and razor-sharp wit, has reigned over comics, cartoons and films for decades.
Equal parts menace and mood, Garfield perfectly captures why orange cats have such a reputation, they’ll make you laugh, frustrate you endlessly, but also win you over every single time.