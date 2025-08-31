It's Always an Orange Cat', 5 feline icons for Ginger Cat Appreciation Day

If there’s one animal that convinced both pharaohs and millennials that they’re divine, it’s cats. Rightfully so, cats make history, mythology and memes all at once. But at the mischievous end of the spectrum, the real menaces are almost always the orange ones. That’s why you’ll often come across the phrase: “It’s always an orange cat.” These fiery-furred felines are infamous for their randomness and occasional chaos.

According to Orange Paws, a site dedicated to ginger cats, these kitties are known as social and affectionate “people cats.” They crave cuddles, attention and often steal the spotlight wherever they go.

And so, it’s only fitting that as Sept. 1 rolls in, “Ginger Cat Appreciation Day,” we celebrate five of the most iconic ginger cats from mainstream media that embodies the bold orange-cat spirit both on and off screen.

Buttercup – “The Hunger Games” series