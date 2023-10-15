It’s Bahay time!

JARED Bahay is the No. 1-ranked high school player in the country for a reason. He showed why on Saturday afternoon as he hit a corner triple with two seconds remaining to lift the SHS-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles past the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers, 59-58, in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Season 23’s high school basketball tournament.

Bahay’s heroics completed the Magis Eagles’ improbable comeback from 19 points down in the second half. Still down two, 58-56, in the game’s dying seconds, Bahay sprung to the corner and swished a triple to put his team up, 59-58, with just two seconds remaining.

USPF had two chances to win the game but squandered both before time expired.

Bahay finished with 19 points to help Ateneo de Cebu improve to 3-1.

In the other high school game, the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) upended the University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters, 67-51. UCLM now holds the top spot in the standing with an immaculate 5-0 card.

Meanwhile, in the college division, the defending champions University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers triumphed over the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, 88-62, to move to 4-0.

USJ-R dropped to 4-1.

AJ Sacayan waxed hot from beyond the arc, draining six triples to finish with 30 points. Ivo Salarda added 16 markers while Jimpaul Amistoso and Harvey Orcullo finished with 14 markers apiece.

The UC Webmasters also demolished theCebu Roosevelt Memorial Colleges Mustangs, 84-68.