‘It’s safe to travel to Cebu’

THE Cebu Provincial Government has assured the public that it remains safe to travel to the province despite the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck northern Cebu on September 30, 2025.

In a travel advisory dated October 2, 2025, which is still in effect until now, Governor Pamela Baricuatro said while Bogo City and the towns of San Remigio, Medellin, Daanbantayan, Tabogon, Tabuelan, and Sogod were affected by the earthquake, travel to Cebu—particularly to its central and southern areas—remains safe.

“It is also business as usual at the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) in Lapu-Lapu City and at the ports of Cebu, particularly in Cebu City, so that visitors continue to come and go without any inconvenience that resulted from the earthquake,” reads a portion of the advisory.

The provincial government urged visitors to stay informed by monitoring local news and relying only on official sources such as the Cebu Provincial Government and the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Travelers were also advised to coordinate with their travel agencies, transport providers, MCIA, or the Cebu Port Authority for up-to-date information. (CDF/JJL)