‘It’s Showtime’ co-host falls short in Superbods 2026

MANY were surprised after actress and “It’s Showtime” co-host Cianne Dominguez failed to make it to the Top 40 of the Century Tuna Superbods Era 2026 competition.

The final callbacks were held on July 11, 2026, at Novotel Manila Araneta City in Quezon City, where contestants underwent the final round of screening before the Top 20 finalists were announced.

Cianne first gained public attention after being discovered in the “Sexy Babe” segment of “It’s Showtime” in 2021, where she became a semifinalist.

As of writing, the television host has yet to issue a statement regarding her elimination from the Superbods competition. However, she had previously said that she joined not to win the title but as a “personal challenge to step out of her comfort zone.”

The Century Tuna Superbods competition is not judged on physical appearance alone. It also looks for contestants who embody confidence, charisma and a commitment to living a healthy and active lifestyle, qualities that have defined the search for the past two decades. / TRC S