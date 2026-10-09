It’s Showtime co-host falls victim to hit-and-run

The vehicle of “It’s Showtime” co-host Cianne Dominguez was involved in a hit-and-run incident.

Cianne was accompanied by her two young nieces when the incident happened.

On Facebook on Oct. 5, 2026, Cianne shared dashcam footage showing them traveling along Antipolo Circumferential Road when a vehicle suddenly struck the rear of their car. The footage showed a motorcycle carrying a female passenger.

Instead of stopping, the motorcycle sped away. Fortunately, Cianne and the children were unharmed, although her vehicle sustained damage.

“I really don’t know why I keep running into reckless drivers on the road. No matter how careful and properly you drive, you really can’t avoid riders like these. This happened along the Antipolo Circumferential Road heading toward St. Peter. Someone hit the back of my car and then fled. I even had my two young nieces with me,” Cianne wrote.

“You better message me privately before I have you tracked down, girl. I remember your faces,” she added.

According to a report by ABS-CBN News, the registered owner of the motorcycle has already been identified through the Land Transportation Office (LTO). Cianne was advised to visit the agency to formally file her complaint.

“We will flag the motorcycle. Once it is flagged, it can be impounded. The owner’s license can also be revoked. We can hold the person accountable, and the penalty is severe,” LTO Chief Markus Lacanilao said. / TRC S