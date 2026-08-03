‘It’s Showtime’ given ultimatum by MTRCB

THE Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) has given the producers of “It’s Showtime” seven days to submit a position paper explaining why the noontime program should not be suspended.

During its meeting on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, the MTRCB said the move forms part of the due process.

“Following the proceedings, the Committee instructed all respondents to submit a verified joint position paper within seven calendar days. They were also ordered to prepare a joint undertaking detailing concrete steps that will help ensure future broadcasts comply with MTRCB regulations, particularly during live, unscripted and comedy segments where spontaneous exchanges may occur,” the agency said.

The MTRCB also directed “It’s Showtime” to appoint an on-air compliance officer who will monitor the program and immediately address any violations that may occur during the live broadcast.

The controversy stemmed from the show’s July 24 episode, which drew criticism over a segment described as “racist,” as well as the “lugaw scene” involving Vice Ganda and Ion Perez, which was alleged to contain a double entendre. / TRC