Ivana Alawi exudes femme fatale vibes in Instagram post

ACTRESS and content creator Ivana Alawi emanates femme fatale allure, captivating her followers with her undeniable charisma in her latest Instagram update.

Captioning her post with the empowering statement, "I can buy myself flowers," Alawi sends a message of self-love and independence to her audience.

Alawi has over 10 million followers on Instagram.

Her fans were quick to shower praises to the actress.

"You can buy the whole garden mama!" one user said.

"Pak na pak ang ganda mo, Ate Ivana," another commented.

"Ito yung pinakamagandang picture mo!" a netizen added.