Ivana Alawi upset with Jameson Blake

IVANA Alawi admitted that she and Kapamilya actor Jameson Blake are currently not on good terms, which she said was why they ignored each other during the media conference for their series.

In an interview on the online show of Ogie Diaz, the actress revealed that the tension stemmed from a physically demanding scene that required several takes because, according to her, Jameson was unable to get it right.

Ivana claimed that Jameson threw her with such force during the scene that she experienced hip pain and eventually underwent therapy for three weeks.

As of writing, Jameson has yet to issue a statement regarding the issue and has reportedly not apologized, which allegedly further upset Ivana. / TRC S