Iwapt takes Grand Prix at Hadastagram Movie Contest

THE second “Hadastagram Movie Contest,” organized by Hadano City, Kanagawa Prefecture on Nov. 6, 2023 concluded with a remarkable display of creativity, featuring 195 videos in competition. The grand prix championship was awarded to “iwapt,” a Japanese artist whose works have connections to the Philippines.

This winning video holds a special significance for the Philippines, as it involves the musical contributions of renowned artists Yeng Constantino and drummer Nino Regalado. The captivating background music, composed by iwapt, was recorded in Manila, Philippines, back in 2010.

Judged by Shinya of LUNA SAE, a renowned Japanese drummer hailing from Hadano City, the contest showcased diverse talent. Hadano City, situated just one hour by train or 40 minutes by expressway from Tokyo, is a hidden gem in the Kanto region, with half of its land covered in lush forests.

Iwapt, in addition to highlighting the spring water of Hadano, which is bottled and sold, also showcased the city’s nature-rich parks, observatories, delectable food products and the renowned Fujiya sweets.

The background music of the winning video had previously secured the grand prix championship at the second Chiba’s Otaki Town Movie Contest and received high praise from famous Japanese sumo wrestler Masaru Hanada on Chiba TV.