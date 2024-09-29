Iya Villania-Arellano renews with GMA

HOST Iya Villania-Arellano affirms her loyalty to GMA Network as she renewed her contract in Sept. 24, 2024.

A Kapuso for a decade and counting, Iya consistently showcases professionalism and proficiency in the projects being given to her. She continues to deliver the latest entertainment news to viewers via Chika Minute of GMA Integrated News’ flagship newscast “24 Oras.”

Iya humbly expressed that she is immensely grateful for the countless opportunities given to her by GMA, “I really want to thank GMA for the honor because it really is a blessing to be able to do not just what I love to do, but to be able to do it while being a mother, while being pregnant. Not everyone is given the same opportunity, and I know that it’s really just how God has been working in my life.”

“I really hope and pray that I can continue to bring joy and inspiration to the people around me, and be a blessing even in simple ways. The honor is mine that I am still a Kapuso,” she added.

Senior vice president and head of GMA Integrated News, Regional TV and Synergy, Oliver Victor B. Amoroso, highlighted that Iya is a true asset of the network.

“I am immensely proud to have Iya in our stable of segment hosts in 24 Oras. Her talent and creativity in presenting showbiz news stamped with her style, knows no bounds and her GMA Integrated News family is fortunate to witness her journey. Congratulations on your contract renewal, Iya! It’s a joy to watch you grow as you not only present entertainment news, but also bring authenticity to the forefront!”

Iya’s talent manager, Boy Abunda, expressed how proud he is to be able to manage such an inspirational woman who is looked up to by many.

“I’m proud of you. I wish you the best. Just keep going, keep moving. Just keep searching and keep getting better — not just as a newscaster, but as a woman, as a mother. You just make me proud.”

In her 10 years with GMA, Iya took on remarkable roles in some of the well-loved Kapuso series. She also has extensive experience in hosting various programs, including “Taste Buddies,” “Lip Sync Battle Philippines,” “People vs. The Stars” and “Mars Pa More,” to name a few. / PR