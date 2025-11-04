Iyah Mina repeatedly called ‘Sir’ at coffee shop

TRANSGENDER actress and comedian Iyah Mina shared her experience of being misgendered at a drive-thru of a popular coffee shop.

In a Facebook post, Iyah said she was repeatedly addressed as “Sir” despite her appearance.

“It’s okay to make a mistake,” she wrote. “But it happened several times. If you don’t know what pronoun to use, don’t insist. You even asked me again, ‘Sir or Ma’am, really?’ My blush was thick! I felt terrible after that. Please talk to your drive-thru officer and cashier!”

Iyah also posted a photo of her outfit during the incident.

Her post drew mixed reactions online. Some netizens criticized her for making an issue out of it, while others defended her, saying it highlighted the need for awareness and sensitivity training.

One comment read: “This is exactly why awareness and sensitivity training are so important. No one should have to explain their identity over and over. / HBL