Izzy Trazona talks to her children about death

Former SexBomb dancer Izzy Trazona talked to her children about what to do in case she passes away.

Izzy said there is nothing wrong with discussing death with her children since it is something that everyone will eventually face.

On her Facebook page, Izzy posted a photo with her children and husband, Alvin Aragon, with the caption, “I might die.”

“Yesterday, I told my children, ‘Let’s take a picture, in case I die.’ Actually, this is something we normally talk about as a family. We always tell our children that we don’t know how much longer we have in this world.

“It could be later, tomorrow, in a day, in a month, etc. So what’s very important is what decision you make now. This is not our permanent home,” Izzy said.

“We told them that if you believe in Christ, you will go to heaven, but if you reject Him, you will really go to hell. We told them that Mommy and Daddy’s faith will not bring them to heaven, but their own faith in what the Lord Jesus did on the cross for them, for the forgiveness of sins,” Izzy added. / TRC S