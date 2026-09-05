Jackie Gonzaga mourns the death of her mother

“IT’S Showtime” co-host Jackie Gonzaga is mourning the death of her mother, Luisa, whom she described as “one of the strongest people in her life.”

Jackie posted photos of her mother’s final moments on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026, as a tribute to her extraordinary love.

“You are the strongest. The most beautiful. The most loving. I love you so, so much, Mommy!! I love you forever!!!!” she captioned her Instagram post.

However, she has yet to disclose the cause of her mother’s death.

Among those who expressed their condolences in the comments section were her “It’s Showtime” co-hosts Anne Curtis, Ryan Bang, Ogie Alcasid, Darren Espanto and Amy Perez.

“I often sat beside Mommy whenever she was in the studio for ‘It’s Showtime.’ She would just laugh and laugh whenever we talked. And whenever something good happened in my life, she was one of the people who was happy for me. She would also always remind me about my health and tell me to get some rest whenever I had time. I will miss you, Mommy. Thank you for the memories, Mommy. And somehow, I was able to make you laugh and happy at times. Condolences, Jackie, and to your family. My deepest sympathies,” Lassy said.

“Hugs to the whole family. I will take care of the patani [winged beans] Mommy gave me,” Jugs said.

“Thank you so much, Mommy. I will miss the avocado you always brought home for me. Love you,” Amy Perez also shared. / TRC S