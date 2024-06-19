Jaclupan desilting completed

WATER supply from the the Metropolitan Cebu Water District’s (MCWD) facility in Barangay Jaclupan, Talisay City is expected to significantly improve in the coming days with the onset of the rainy season, the completion of manual desilting in the infiltration basin, and the opening of the sluice gates of the sedimentation basin.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, MCWD said that since May, its general workforce, along with members of the board of directors, volunteered in four manual desilting activities on the infiltration basin.

This marks the first time since its completion in 1998 that the desilting of the infiltration basin was completed in one month through “bayanihan,” ensuring efficient operation when the rainy season comes.

Personnel from Watermatic Phils., Manila Water Philippine Ventures Inc., MCWD resident auditors from the Commission on Audit, security staff from GDS Security and Café Security agencies, personnel from Perfect Clean Janitorial Services, and family members of some employees also participated in these activities.

Due to the El Niño phenomenon, the entire Jaclupan facility had dried up. MCWD took advantage of this situation to remove silt, mud, and dried underwater plants from the infiltration basin.

The basin had to be manually desilted to avoid damaging the permeability of the silica sand, which is located on the topmost portion of the filter media and is a critical component of the filtration process. Approximately 4,000 cubic meters of silt, mud, and underwater debris were removed during the four desilting activities.

After the final desilting activity on Tuesday, June 18, the sluice gates of the sedimentation basin were opened to allow water to flow into the infiltration basin. The water then seeps through to recharge the aquifer, from which it is pumped out by surrounding wells and brought to the reservoir in Barangay Lagtang, Talisay City, before being distributed to consumers.

The rains in recent weeks, along with the desilting of the Mananga River, have contributed to the replenishment of water in the sedimentation basin.

Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia has aggressively pushed for the desilting of the Mananga River in Talisay City, the source of water for the Jaclupan facility of MCWD. She instructed the contractors of the Cebu Provincial Government, particularly QM Builders, to carry out the desilting since water has been trapped underneath due to the lack of desilting over the past decades. The desilting of the river is also aimed at enhancing the water flow, which will increase the water supply to MCWD sources.

Officially known as the Mananga Phase I Project, the 12-hectare MCWD Jaclupan Facility is designed to catch, impound, and pump out 33,000 cubic meters of water per day. Completed in 1998, the Jaclupan Facility includes 15 wells, a seven-meter mini dam or diversion weir, and sedimentation and infiltration facilities.

However, due to the prolonged drought, its production had drastically reduced to 6,500 cubic meters of water daily, severely affecting consumers in Talisay City and the southern part of Cebu City.

Recently, the daily production of Jaclupan has improved to 17,100 cubic meters, and this is expected to further increase in the coming days.

As of Wednesday, June 19, MCWD’s total production has reached 276,282 cubic meters. Its water production deficit has improved to 34,718 cubic meters from the average 65,000 cubic meters per day since April of this year. / PR