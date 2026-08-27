JAECOO J5 brings hybrid and electric choices to Cebu

The arrival of the JAECOO J5 HEV and J5 EV in Cebu addresses both preferences.

The J5 EV's introduction is particularly significant as it marks the model's first arrival in the Central Visayas region. Alongside the EV, the J5 HEV offers another entry point into electrified mobility for motorists who may want the benefits of electric driving without depending entirely on charging infrastructure.

Two ways to embrace electrified driving

Priced at P1,179,000 in Central Visayas, the JAECOO J5 HEV is designed around flexibility.

Its Super Hybrid System (SHS) combines electric performance with the versatility of a conventional engine, making it suitable for everyday city traffic as well as longer drives to the provinces.

That balance can appeal to drivers who are interested in electrification but are not yet ready to rely solely on an electric drivetrain. The J5 HEV also brings smart connectivity and advanced safety technologies into the package, while retaining the practicality expected from an SUV.

For those ready to take the next step, the JAECOO J5 EV offers a fully electric alternative.

Priced at P1,469,000 in Central Visayas, the J5 EV has a 461-kilometer NEDC-rated range. More notably, the vehicle covered 539.2 kilometers in a real-world range achievement verified by the Automobile Association Philippines (AAP)—equivalent to 117% of its certified range.

The figure gives the J5 EV a compelling talking point for prospective EV owners, particularly those who may still have concerns about how far an electric vehicle can travel on a single charge.

The J5 EV also combines its pure-electric drivetrain with intelligent technology, SUV versatility and comprehensive safety features. A complimentary 7kW wall charger further adds to the convenience of home charging.

More than the vehicle

OMODA & JAECOO Philippines is also making the launch about the ownership experience, offering a limited-time package worth P49,800 to qualified customers.

Existing OMODA & JAECOO customers who purchase a new vehicle can receive a P10,000 Thanksgiving Loyalty Gift. New customers can receive a P10,000 Thanksgiving Referral Gift, while the customer who makes the referral receives two complimentary maintenance services.

The package also includes one year of complimentary preventive maintenance service, one year of roadside assistance and three years of complimentary Mobile Remote Vehicle Control Service, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

For J5 EV buyers, the complimentary 7kW wall charger adds another practical benefit, helping make the transition to home charging more convenient.

Taken together, the incentives address several considerations that come with vehicle ownership—from maintenance and roadside assistance to connectivity and charging.

Addressing battery concerns

For motorists considering an EV for the first time, the vehicle's battery can be just as important as its driving range.

OMODA & JAECOO Philippines offers a Battery State of Health (SOH) Warranty across its full vehicle lineup. Under the company's Philippine-first commitment, customers are eligible for free battery replacement if the battery's State of Health falls below 70% within the applicable warranty period.

The warranty is intended to provide additional confidence to customers making the switch to fully electric driving, particularly those who may have questions about battery performance over the course of ownership.

Experiencing the J5 in Cebu

The JAECOO J5 HEV and J5 EV were showcased at SM Seaside City Cebu from August 20 to 23, 2026, giving customers an opportunity to see the two variants, explore their features and learn more about the ownership benefits.

Public test drives were scheduled from August 21 to 23, allowing visitors to experience the SUVs firsthand.

The launch activities also offered visitors a chance to win a Vivo V50 every day from August 20 to 23. Customers who made a full payment could also receive a Samsung Galaxy Tab as a special token, subject to applicable terms, conditions and availability.

The Cebu launch was led by key representatives from OMODA & JAECOO Philippines and its local automotive partners, including Weijia Luo, Vice President of OMODA and JAECOO Motor Philippines Inc.; Rocky Xu, Vice Country Director of OMODA and JAECOO Motor Philippines Inc.; Joseph Carlo Japson, President and CEO of Eres Automotive; and Cyrus Zoleta, Brand Head of Gateway Group.

A glimpse of intelligent mobility

The J5 launch is part of OMODA & JAECOO's growing electrified portfolio and its broader focus on intelligent mobility.

The company's technology efforts extend beyond its vehicles, with initiatives such as the AIMOGA humanoid robot and the Smart Cockpit launched in Indonesia highlighting its push to integrate technology into the mobility experience.

For Cebuano motorists, however, the appeal of the J5 lineup is ultimately more immediate and practical.

The J5 HEV offers a way to experience electrified driving while retaining the flexibility of a conventional engine. The J5 EV, meanwhile, provides a fully electric experience backed by a 461-kilometer NEDC-rated range, an AAP-verified 539.2-kilometer real-world range achievement and a complimentary home wall charger.

With two powertrain options, ownership benefits and technology designed around everyday driving, the JAECOO J5 gives Central Visayas motorists more than a choice of SUVs. It offers two different ways to take the road toward electrified mobility. (SPONSORED CONTENT)