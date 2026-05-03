Jagobiao fire displaces 11 families

AT LEAST 11 houses were affected after a fire broke out in Purok Ruby, Sitio Sta. Cruz, Barangay Jagobiao, Mandaue City on Thursday, April 30, 2026, leaving an estimated P3.6 million in property damage.

Barangay Captain Marydith Merino said that, based on their official list, 11 families were displaced by the incident. Five houses were destroyed, while six others were damaged, including several units in Deca Homes.

Initial reports showed that the fire started in a two-story residential house in Purok Ruby and quickly spread to nearby homes due to the close spacing of structures in the area.

The Bureau of Fire Protection in Mandaue City said it received the alarm at 9:06 a.m. The fire was declared under control at 10:13 a.m.

Authorities are still investigating the exact cause of the fire, but early information suggests it may have originated from an unattended electrical source on the second floor, possibly following a power outage.

Merino said residents were initially unaware of the fire because they were on the ground floor when it started.

She added that the flames spread easily to nearby areas, including Deca Homes, due to the close proximity of houses.

Firefighters also encountered difficulty responding to the blaze due to the area’s interior location and layout, which limited access to the fire scene.

Displaced families have been temporarily relocated to a Department of Health facility near the Eversley Child Sanitarium and Hospital after the barangay deemed the covered court too hot and unsuitable, especially for senior citizens and persons with disability. / ABC