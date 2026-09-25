Jaguars bite back in overtime

ANOTHER stunning upset rocked the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 26 at the Cebu Coliseum.

The University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars stunned the highly favored Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs, 62-60, in a thrilling overtime collegiate battle on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026.

Led by Alcher Obra, Kenneth Calvin Cole, Christian Sollano, and Michael Villasan, the Jaguars came out firing early, building a 22-11 lead after the opening quarter.

USJ-R continued to hold on to its advantage with determination, but the Cheetahs, coached by BJ Murillo, mounted a furious rally in the fourth quarter to forge a 52-all deadlock at the end of regulation and send the game into overtime.

It seemed the momentum had finally swung in favor of the Cheetahs as they once again took the lead in overtime.

This time, however, the Jaguars refused to fold. The veteran trio of Serge Gabines, Nichole Jay Cabañero, and Den Rick Orgong kept the Cheetahs within striking distance before Krstc Da Silva knocked down a three-pointer and John Nonay followed with a three-point play to lift the Jaguars to their second win in five games.

“I just told them that if we could limit our turnovers, we had a chance to win. I told them they had to mature already. For me, even though we have a small lineup, all I asked from them was to defend,” said former PBA player and current USJ-R head coach Roger Yap.

“They’re (Cheetahs) big. They really have the advantage. The problem is they became a little too complacent. We were hungry because we wanted to win. They were too relaxed,” Yap added.

The loss was Benedicto’s first in five games, dropping the Cheetahs to 4-1. They remained on top of the standings despite the setback.

Cole led the Jaguars with 16 points and was named Player of the Game. Sollano also posted a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

For the Cheetahs, Orgong finished with 13 points, Gabines added 12, and John Carlo Sabroso contributed 11.

Benedicto College suffered a double setback Thursday as its Baby Cheetahs also fell to the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles, 70-56.

Gabriel Gonzales posted a double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds, while Jacob Gabriel Javelosa added 12 points as the Magis Eagles notched their third straight victory.

Andre Patino and Axel Joseph Oropisa led the Baby Cheetahs with 17 and 16 points, respectively, as Benedicto dropped to 1-3. / JBM