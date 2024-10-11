Jaguars bounce back with 11-point win vs. UP Cebu

THE University of San Jose–Recoletos (US–R) Jaguars held the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons to four points in the third quarter while scoring 16 en route to notching a 62-51 triumph in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball tournament at the Cebu Coliseum on Thursday, October 10, 2024.

The Fighting Maroons gave the Jaguars a stiff contest in the first two quarters but went cold in the second half when small forward Elmer Echavez bailed the Jaguars out of a difficult situation by attacking UP’s defense from different angles.

Echavez played one of his best games this season as he became a one-man wrecking crew for USJ-R, finishing with 15 points and nine rebounds. The pair of Felvic Dorado and Alfred Manangquil gave Echavez the much-needed support in the scoring department with 10 points, apiece.

“Sa ako ra gyod nga decision. Ila ra gyod ko gipasagdaan. Kon kaya nako atakihon, atakihon gyod nako (It was really my own decision. They just left everything to me. If I could attack, I would definitely attack),” said Echavez in a post-game interview.

For his part, USJ-R coach Julius Cadavis said he was thankful that some of his Jaguars came out and stepped up to support in the scoring after a humiliating defeat at the hands of the University of Cebu in their last outing.

“Gilubong mi sa UC mora naubos ang moral. So nindot ni kay mi-bounced back mi gikan sa pildi (We were blown out by UC, and it felt like our morale was depleted. So, it’s great that we bounced back from the loss),” said Cadavis.

The newly installed head coach added that it was only in the fourth quarter when they managed to race away from the Fighting Maroons to secure their second win in four games.

UP dropped to its second loss in three games.

It was a double celebration for USJ-R as its Baby Jaguars trounced the Don Bosco Technology College Greywolves, 74-62.

The Baby Jaguars now tote a 3-1 slate, while Don Bosco dropped to its third loss in four games. The Baby Jaguars temporarily assumed the solo fourth seat in the standings. / JBM