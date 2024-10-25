Jaguars go up against Wildcats today

AFTER the postponement of games due to typhoon “Kristine” last Thursday, the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundatin, Inc. (Cesafi) basketball tournament resumes today, Saturday, October 26, 2024, with exciting games at the Cebu Coliseum.

The University of San Jose - Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars aim to secure their spot in the next round when they take on the unpredictable Cebu Institue of Technology - University (CIT-U) Wildats in the main attraction of the quadruple header set at 5 pm.

The Jaguars, who started with two straight losses, bounced back in their next three assignments for a 3-2 card, enough for them to claim the third spot in the collegiate standings.

However, a loss against the Wildcats (1-3) would put them in a precarious position, as CIT-U and University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers (1-3) are also vying for a seat in the semis.

Meanwhile, rivalry in the high school division continues to heat up as six strong teams are closely fighting for the top four slots.

The UC Baby Webmasters (5-1) pit their skills against the winless University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors (0-5) in the opening game, the Baby Jaguars (5-1) battle the much-improved Junior Wildcats (4-2) at 2 p.m., and defending champions Sacred Heart School - Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles face last year’s runners-up University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers at 3 pm. / JBM