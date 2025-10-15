Jaguars maim Maroons

THE University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars picked up their third consecutive victory after beating the gritty University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons, 66-60, in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball tournament at the Cebu Coliseum on Tuesday, October 14, 2025.

The game was a toe-to-toe contest through the first three quarters, with both teams exchanging leads six times and forging seven deadlocks.

A 12-2 fourth-quarter blitz, ignited by Christian Carl Sollano’s three-pointer that broke the final deadlock at 53-all, saw the Jaguars pulling away for good, 65-55, down the stretch.

“This is a good sign because we have the momentum going into our next games against USC (University of San Carlos) and UC (University of Cebu). Yes, the chemistry is already there and is slowly building. Although some have bad games, others will step up,” said USJ-R head coach Julius Cadavis.

With the victory, the Jaguars, who started with a 0-2 card, are now toting a 3-2 win-loss slate, while the Fighting Maroons dropped to their fifth loss in six games.

USJ-R will face the USC Warriors, who also hold a similar 3-2 record, on Saturday as the first round of the eight-team tournament draws nearer its end.

Spotted at the right wing of the lower section of the newly-renovated Coliseum was USC coach Paul Joven, who was scouting the Jaguars' moves.

Cadavis said he expects a tough game against the Warriors, noting their great improvement on both ends of the floor in their recent games.

“Yes, we saw him (Joven) scouting, but we’ve already scouted them, too,” Cadavis added.

Lorenzo Gabriel Saraum earned Best Player of the Game honors with 11 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and six steals.

Samuel Melicor Jr. topscored for USJ-R with 12 markers, while Rodge Aldrich Balbao finished with 10 points, seven rebounds, and four assists.

For the UP Cebu side, Marco Manaloto chalked up 19 points, while AJ delos Reyes chipped in 10.

SHS-AdC defeats UC

In the high school division, the defending champion Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles held the UC Baby Webmasters to only five points in the entire fourth quarter to secure a 74-59 win.

Tied at 54-all entering the fourth quarter, the Magis Eagles unleashed a 20-5 run behind the efforts of big man Jacob Steven Lacson, Lian Kent Basa, and Iven Hoffer Cardinas to claim their third win in four games.

The Baby Webmasters slipped to an even 2-2 record.

While both teams exchanged pleasantries at the end of the game, a heated argument occurred between Ateneo head coach Rommel Rasmo and former PBA star and UC alumnus Dondon Hontiveros.

Rasmo complained about the presence of Hontiveros on UC's bench, as he was seen actively coaching the Baby Webmasters even though he was not officially listed as part of the team’s coaching staff.

Fortunately, cooler heads prevailed and the situation was defused.

Basa led the Magis Eagles with 23 points (with three triples), eight rebounds, four assists, and four steals. Lacson proved that height is might in basketball as he scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, while Henry Kristoffer Suico and Cardinas contributed 14 and 11 points, respectively.

The Baby Webmasters only had John Perdon Suico scoring double figures with 13 points. (JBM)