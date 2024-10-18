Jaguars outclaw Panthers

THE University of San Jose - Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars demolished the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers, 75-52, in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball tournament at the Cebu Coliseum, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024.

USJ-R was led by James Calizar, who scored 12 of his 15 points from the three-point area, and Elmer Echavez, who delivered a double-double performance with 12 markers and 10 rebounds.

With Calizar firing from different angles and Echavez taking charge of the shaded lane, the Jaguars waxed hot early while limiting the Panthers to just five points in the first quarter and closed the half at 38-21.

The Jaguars continued to devastate the Panthers in the second half and stretched their lead to as much as 26 points, 71-45, midway through the fourth canto.

In search for a perfect combination, coach Alan Cabatingan rotated his Panthers effectively early in the third quarter, cutting down the margin to 12 points.

However, that was the best USPF could muster as the Jaguars went back to work and secured their third win in five games. The Panthers dropped to 1-3 in the standings.

In the high school division, the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers escaped with a 65-64 win over University of Cebu Lapulapu Mandaue (UCLM).

The hairline victory was the fourth for the Baby Lancers in five games, while the defeat was UCLM’s fifth in six outings.

Once again, top gunner Roderick Cambarijan Jr. saved the day for UV with his double-double performance of 19 points and 15 rebounds.

He was the only Baby Lancer to score in double figures and for the third time was named best player of the game.

Dan Mitchell Ferraren and Prince Juver Neil Mallorca chalked up 13 points apiece to lead UCLM. / JBM