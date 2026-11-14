Jaguars seek payback against Webmasters

THE University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars and the University of Cebu (UC-Main) Webmasters face a crucial task as they clash in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) Season 26 men’s basketball tournament on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at the Cebu Coliseum in Cebu City.

Both USJ-R and UC-Main are vying for a playoff berth in a tightly contested race for the Final Four.

The Jaguars hold a 6–6 record in fifth place, while the Webmasters carry a 5–5 record, sitting at sixth in the standings.

The race for the Final Four remains neck-and-neck, led by the Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs and the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, followed by many-time champions University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers and the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats.

In their first-round encounter, the Webmasters defeated the Jaguars, 71–63, on Sept. 12.

Meanwhile, the league-leading Cheetahs will take on the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers in the first college game at 3:00 p.m.

In the high school division, defending champions Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles (8–0) will square off against the PAREF Springdale Titans (1–8).

This will be followed by the San Roque College de Cebu Greyhounds (2–7) against the San Carlos School of Cebu Baby Warriors (2–8), and the USJ-R Jaguar Cubs (7–2) versus the UV Baby Lancers (5–4). / RSC