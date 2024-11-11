Jaguars thrash Mustangs

THE University of San Jose - Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars lived up to expectations by demolishing the hapless Cebu Roosevelt Memorial Colleges (CRMC) Mustangs, 92-57, as the elimination phase of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) basketball tournament drew nearer the end Sunday, November 10, 2024, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The victory, their fourth in seven games, rekindled the Jaguars’ hopes for the semifinal round. To virtually clinch at least one of the remaining two semifinal slots, the Jaguars must beat the Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs this afternoon in their last elimination game as a loss would derail their entry into the next round.

The Cebu Institute of Technology - University (CIT-U) Wildcats, toting a 2-3 slate, also need to win at least two of their remaining three games to stay in contention. They will play against league-leaders University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters on Thursday and take on CRMC on November 19. Their last game will be against Benedicto College on November 23.

A tie with the Jaguars in the standings would give the Wildcats the advantage to the next round via the winner-over-the-other rule. It can be recalled that CIT-U scored a big upset over USJ-R in their elimination match.

Benedicto College (4-1), on the other hand, also need to win at least one of their remaining three games to secure a seat in the semis. After its game against USJ-R this afternoon, it will test the mettle of CIT-U on November 23 and UC on November 26 to wrap up the elimination phase.

After posting a 24-13 lead in the first quarter, the Jaguars continued to show their dominance and stretched the gap to 40 points, 87-47, in the middle of the fourth quarter.

Alcher Obra led USJ-R with 17 markers, while Lorenzo Gabriel Saraum finished with 12 points.

Leading scorer Elmer Echavez was only good for eight, but grabbed 15 rebounds.

Earl Laniton had 13 points, while Keaton Clyde Taburnal added 11 to lead the Mustangs, who absorbed their fiftth loss in seven games.

In the high school division, the Baby Jaguars took a dramatic win over the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons, 58-56.

The Baby Jaguars trailed for more than three quarters but found an opening in the last three minutes and eventually posted their eighth win in nine games to claim back the solo lead.

The Dragons plunged to 6-3, significantly slimming their chances of making it to the next stage.

They will face the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers on Sunday and UC Baby Webmasters on the final day of the elimination round on November 26.

CEC had several opportunities to turn the game in their favor in the dying seconds, but the spate of turnovers ultimately cost them the match.

Neil Narvaez finished with 12 points and five rebounds to become the best player of the game.

Kenneth Fuller displayed an exceptional performance for the Dragons, tallying 20 markers, seven steals, and eight rebounds, but his efforts went to naught as some of his teammates failed to support him in the scoring.

The UC Baby Webmasters routed the Baby Cheetahs, 81-54, while UC Lapulapu Mandaue devastated the Baby Mustangs 95-46 in the other high school clashes. / JBM