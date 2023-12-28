Jail guard hurt after motorcycle collides with pick-up truck in Santander town

A JAIL guard sustained injuries after his motorcycle collided with a pick-up truck at noon on Thursday, December 28, 2023, along the national highway in Barangay Poblacion, Santander town, southern tip of Cebu.

Police Staff Sergeant Jerico Señagan of the Santander Police Station identified the victim as Jail Officer 1 Anthony Reyes Franco, 30, from Barangay Taclobo, Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental, who is currently assigned at the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in Carcar City.

Sergeant Señagan told SunStar Cebu that Franco was traveling home to Dumaguete on his Honda CRF 150 motorcycle from Carcar, when the Mazda truck driven by 36-year-old King Julius Neri, of Barangay Poblacion, Santander, suddenly appeared at the national highway from the barangay road, causing Franco to crash into it.

Franco was brought to a hospital in Dumaguete City after sustaining injuries in various parts of his body, while Neri was taken into police custody. (With TPT)