Jail male dormitory in Mandaue to Host 'special visitations' on Christmas and New Year's Day

THE Mandaue City Jail (MCJ) male dormitory has announced that it will allow "special visitations," including conjugal visits for persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) to celebrate Christmas and New Year with their families.

Supt. Jonathan Baltar, the warden of MCJ's male dormitory, said on Friday, December 22, 2023, that they will divide the inmates into quadrants to give them equal time to spend the holidays with their loved ones.

As of December, the MCJ male dormitory caters to around 1,469 PDLs. The jail's regular visiting schedule is from Tuesdays to Fridays, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Baltar said the special visitations for Christmas will be on Dec. 24 and 25, and on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 for the New Year, all from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Each quadrant will have a half-day or five hours each for the visitations.

"So the first quadrant will take over the visiting area in the morning of Dec. 24 from 7 a.m. to 12 noon, while the third quadrant in the afternoon from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Similarly, the second quadrant will take over the visiting area the morning of Dec. 25 and the fourth in the afternoon. Then, they (quadrants) will swap schedules by the New Year," said Baltar.

Suspended Food Inspections

Contrary to the regular visiting days, Baltar said they would not conduct food inspections during the special visitations, provided that the visitors place them in transparent food containers. Only up to seven food containers are allowed.

He added that they also prepared six rooms for couples to use for conjugal visits. Each could utilize the room for at least 30 minutes.

A conjugal visit is a scheduled period in which an inmate of a prison or jail would have a chance to spend several minutes, hours, or days in private with a visitor.

E-dalaw

Meanwhile, for PDLs whose families are far away or do not have time to visit them physically, Baltar said they would conduct an "E-dalaw" for them to connect with their loved ones.

Baltar said the E-dalaw is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Inmates who reserved such should contact their loved ones first and inform them of their allotted schedule when they should go online.

During the E-dalaw, the inmate could have video calls with their families for 3 to 5 minutes with the supervision of jail personnel.

In case of internet signal problems, the jail management prepared ten cellphones with load for use instead of video calls. (HIC)