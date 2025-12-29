Jail targets college classes for inmates

THE Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) in Mandaue City is developing a “College Behind Bars” program that will allow qualified inmates to pursue higher education by 2026.

Jail Supt. Warden Jessie Gingoyon said the initiative will begin with the construction of new facilities and the rehabilitation of the jail’s Alternative Learning System classroom, which will be prioritized to accommodate classes.

He said a partnership with Mandaue City College (MCC) is being finalized to offer courses such as Business Management and Information Technology (IT).

According to the warden, BJMP–Mandaue is currently working on a memorandum of agreement with partner institutions to establish the program.

“Hopefully, by next year, 2026, there will already be a college operating inside the facility,” said Gingoyon, adding that the project is being developed under the leadership of Senior Insp. Roselle Paracale who is spearheading efforts to institutionalize the program.

Eligibility

Under the proposed program, inmates who have completed the K to 12 curriculum will be eligible to enroll in college courses offered within the jail.

Gingoyon said initial offerings will focus on practical and in-demand fields that can help persons deprived of liberty secure employment after their release.

“If you have graduated from K to 12, you are qualified to enroll. The inmates will be allowed to take one course, such as Business Management,” he said.

In addition to Business Management, IT is also being proposed as one of the courses to be offered, citing its growing demand in today’s job market.

The program is being developed with the support of the Mandaue City Government and the MCC.

Gingoyon said coordination with the MCC has been instrumental in moving the project forward.

The College Behind Bars program aims to provide inmates with access to quality education, promote personal growth and equip them with skills that will help them reintegrate into society once they have served their sentences.

If implemented as planned, the program will mark a significant step in strengthening rehabilitation efforts inside the Mandaue City Jail, offering inmates a chance to rebuild their lives through education while still in custody. / ABC