Jails, Fire stations to join ‘Sugbusog’

AFTER the successful 2023 staging of the “Sugbuanong Busog, Luwas ug Himsog” or Sugbusog Program by the Cebu Provincial Government, the 2024 season has been launched, aiming to attract more participants to the vegetable gardening and food security program.

For the 2024 season, Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia introduced last Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, a new program category involving the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology and the Bureau of Fire Protection, allowing them to grow their own crops.

Garcia also opened the fifth season of the Sugbusog program, targeting households, neighborhoods, barangays and local government units (LGUs); the fourth season of Sugbusog sa Eskuylahan involving elementary and high school students, and Sugbusog sa Estasyonan focusing on police stations; as well as the third season of Sugbusog sa Ospital covering the four provincial and 12 district hospitals.

The announcement was made following the awarding ceremony at the Social Hall of the Capitol compound in Cebu City, of the top-performing households, neighborhoods, communities, local government units, schools, police stations and hospitals in the implementation of the vegetable gardening program.

The following were recognized as the winners of the 2023 Sugbusog Program:

Best Households (Provincial Level)

1st Place - Gerry Catubig of Calatagan, Samboan (P75,000 cash prize)

2nd Place - Felipe Caballero of Liong, Dumanjug (P50,000 cash prize)

3rd Place - Rizza Mae Millabangco of Anao, Ginatilan (P30,000 cash prize)

Best Purok (Provincial Level)

1st Place - Purok 6 of Cogon, Dumanjug (a unit of Tri-cab with accessories)

2nd Place - Purok Nangka of Bagay, Daanbantayan (P100,000 cash prize)

3rd Place - Purok Bagacay of San Isidro, San Francisco (P75,000 cash prize)

Best Barangay

1st Place - Brgy. Tugas of Madridejos (a unit of light Ace Van)

2nd Place - Brgy. Manipis of Talisay City (P300,000 cash prize)

3rd Place - Brgy. Linut-od of Argao (P200,000 cash prize)

District Level:

1st District - Brgy. Manipis of Talisay City (a unit of Tri-cab with accessories)

2nd District - Brgy. Linut-od of Argao (a unit of Tri-cab with accessories)

3rd District - Brgy. Mantalongon of Barili (a unit of Tri-cab with accessories)

4th District - Brgy. Tugas of Madridejos (a unit of Tri-cab with accessories)

5th District - Brgy. Cansabusab of Poro (a unit of Tri-cab with accessories)

6th District - Brgy. Casili of Mandaue City (a unit of Tri-cab with accessories)

7th District - Brgy. Anao of Ginatilan (a unit of Tri-cab with accessories)

Best LGU

1st Place - Municipality of Alegria (P1 million cash prize)

2nd Place - City of Talisay (P750,000 cash prize)

3rd Place - City of Naga (P500,000 cash prize)

Municipality of Argao (P200,000 cash prize)

City of Carcar (P200,000 cash prize)

Municipality of Dumanjug (P200,000 cash prize)

Municipality of Madridejos (P200,000 cash prize)

Municipality of Samboan (P200,000 cash prize)

Municipality of San Remigio (P200,000 cash prize)

Municipality of Sibonga (P200,000 cash prize)

Best Municipal Agriculturist

Arnel Navarro of Alegria (P50,000 cash prize)

Sugbusog sa Estasyonan Provincial Level:

1st Place - Badian Municipal Police Station (P300,000 cash prize)

2nd Place - Aloguinsan Municipal Police Station (P200,000 cash prize)

3rd Place - Tabuelan Municipal Police Station (P100,000 cash prize)

District Level:

1st District - City of Naga Police Station (a unit of Lite Ace police patrol vehicle)

2nd District - Oslob Municipal Police Station (a unit of Sugbo Cop vehicle)

3rd District - Aloguinsan Municipal Police Station (a unit of Sugbo Cop vehicle)

4th District - Tabuelan Municipal Police Station (two units of police motorbikes with blinker, siren, and a public address system, and radio communication system)

5th District - Carmen Municipal Police Station (two units of police motorbike with blinker, siren, and a public address system, and radio communication system)

6th District - Mandaue City Police Station (a unit of Lite Ace patrol vehicle)

7th District - Badian Municipal Police Station (a unit of Sugbo Cop vehicle)

Sugbusog sa Eskuylahan Provincial Level:

1st Place - Puertobello National High School, Puertobello, Tudela (P500,000 cash prize)

2nd Place - Dapdap Elementary School, Dapdap, San Remigio (P300,000 cash prize)

3rd Place - Bato National High School, Bato, Toledo City (P200,000 cash prize)

District Level:

1st District - Pablo B. Villamera Integrated School, Cabatbatan, San Fernando (Smart TV, sound system, desktop computer and printer)

2nd District - Alambijud Elementary School, Alambijud, Argao (a unit of Lite Ace Van)

3rd District - Bato National High School, Bato, Toledo City (Smart TV, sound system, desktop computer and printer)

4th District - Dapdap Elementary School, Dapdap, San Remigio (Smart TV, sound system, desktop computer and printer)

5th District - Puertobello National High School, Puertobello, Tudela (a unit of Lite Ace van)

6th District - Tugbongan Elementary School, Tugbongan, Consolacion (a unit of Lite Ace van)

7th District - Bitoon National Vocational High School, Bitoon, Dumanjug (Smart TV, sound system, desktop computer and printer)

Sugbusog sa Ospital

Badian District Hospital (a unit of light Ace Van)

Tabo sa Kapitolyo Best Booth

Municipality of Ronda (P50,000 cash prize)

Municipality of Pinamungajan (P50,000 cash prize)

Municipality of Tabogon (P50,000 cash prize)

Municipality of San Francisco (P50,000 cash prize)

City of Toledo (P50,000 cash prize).

How it started

Garcia first introduced the “Sugbusog” program to households and puroks in 2020 to help Cebu generate enough food supply during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In April 2021, she expanded the program to public schools with “Sugbusog sa Eskuylahan” to teach the youth the value of producing their food and encourage schoolchildren to eat vegetables.

The following month, the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) under Col. Engelbert Soriano informed Garcia that it would replicate the program by setting up backyard gardens in all police stations in Cebu Province and the CPPO headquarters in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

Soriano said gardening would be included in the police’s athletic activities on Tuesdays, Thursdays and weekends.