Jake Cuenca confirms he is ‘exclusively dating’ Rabiya Mateo

ACTOR Jake Cuenca confirmed that he is exclusively dating actress and beauty queen Rabiya Mateo.

Cuenca made the statement during an appearance on Ogie Diaz’s online show on YouTube, alongside co-host Loi Villarama.

According to Villarama, she reached out to Cuenca to clarify the real score between him and Mateo.

“Hi, Mama Loi. Yes, it’s true. It’s safe to say that she makes me happy and we’re exclusively dating at the moment,” Cuenca said.

The two were first spotted together in January but only recently made their relationship public.

Cuenca was previously linked to Chie Filomeno, while Mateo was earlier associated with Kapuso actor Jeric Gonzales. / TRC