Jake Cuenca has been alcohol-free for six years

JAKE Cuenca reveals he has been sober for six years

The actor shared on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda that he has stopped drinking alcohol for six years.

“I don’t drink alcohol anymore. I’ve given it up,” said the 38-year-old actor.

He clarified that his drinking was not extremely severe in the past, but admitted it still led him into bad situations. “It’s almost like I was relying on it too much, and at the end of the day, that became the tool I used to unwind,” he explained.

Jake said that when he was younger, he was very focused on partying and nightlife, sometimes even more than his work, as socializing with friends took priority.

He said his outlook changed after an incident in which he claimed he was chased by police officers for unclear reasons.

He added that hitting “rock bottom” can become a turning point: “It can be a powerful driving force for success if you use it correctly.”

During the same interview, he also confirmed that he is now in a relationship with beauty queen Rabiya Mateo. / TRC S