Jake Cuenca officially asks Rabiya to be his girlfriend in Hong Kong

IN AN interview on “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda,” actor Jake Cuenca confirmed that he is now in a relationship with beauty queen Rabiya Mateo. Cuenca shared that Mateo officially agreed to be his girlfriend on May 18, 2026 while they were in Hong Kong, as she waited for the results of her entrance exam for the Medicine School of University of Santo Tomas (UST). “She was nervous kasi she’s on the waitlist for UST so she didn’t know if she’s gonna get in. It’s not easy so I told her, ‘Why don’t you come to Hong Kong with me? I have work there’,” Jake shared. The two were at Disneyland when Rabiya received a text message informing her that she had passed the exam. “It was truly an unforgettable trip kasi do’n ko rin siya tinanong to be my girlfriend. We’re dating for three months and then, finally, I asked her to be my girlfriend officially,” the Kapamilya actor said. Cuenca also admitted that he sees the possibility of a future with Mateo. “I can see it. I don’t wanna spoil it, ayokong magsalita nang gano’n, but definitely with her, I can really see it. I’m really, really proud to say it. She’s an amazing woman, incredible woman and very intelligent.” / TRC