Jake Cuenca, Rabiya Mateo spotted holding hands

Many are speculating about the real score between Rabiya Mateo and Jake Cuenca.

This comes after the two were spotted again at a mall, this time holding hands.

Jake confirmed that they are exclusively dating, but whether they are officially a couple has yet to be confirmed.

Some netizens, however, questioned whether the relationship is serious or just for showbiz.

“Parang ang bilis naman, sana hindi ito publicity lang… noong mid-March ay spotted sila sa BGC, tapos ngayong April sa Rockwell—ang bilis naman,” one netizen commented. / PR S