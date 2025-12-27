Jake Paul’s KO loss ‘sweet justice’ for combat sports

JAKE Paul continues to draw millions of viewers to his latest bout against former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua on Netflix.

While many tuned in hoping to see Paul face defeat — and he did go down four times and suffered a broken jaw — his presence in the fight highlights the unusual influence of social media stars crossing into traditional professional sports.

Former UFC fighter and analyst Paul Felder called the result “sweet justice,” reflecting the sentiment of many purists who see Paul as an outsider disrupting boxing’s traditional hierarchy.

“I got nervous. I’ll say that, when I saw the size of the ring. I started watching the event and I’m like, oh, God, this is strategic that it’s the biggest boxing ring that you could possibly use for him to be able to run around,” Felder said.

“As he started to slow down, I was like, okay, thank God. And I think as soon as Joshua got hit with one of his best punches and he didn’t even budge and countered right back, I think that was the beginning of the end. And it was. It was sweet justice.” he added. / RSC