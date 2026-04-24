Jake, Rabiya go public with relationship

JAKE CUENCA and Rabiya Mateo have gone public with their relationship.

In an Instagram story on April 15, Cuenca shared a photo of the two sitting on a hotel balcony, tagging Mateo with a heart emoji.

Mateo reposted the image and added the location tag of Baguio Country Club.

Cuenca also shared a reel of Mateo visiting his standee at the Baguio Country Club Raisin Bread display, where he serves as an endorser.

“Beautiful inside and out,” Cuenca wrote.

Mateo replied, “Sweetest,” accompanied by a heart emoji. / TRC