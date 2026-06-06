Jake Vargas, Inah de Belen have been living together for five years

KAPUSO actor Jake Vargas has confirmed that he and actress Inah de Belen have been living together for five years and have been in a relationship for 10 years.

During his guest appearance on “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda,” Jake reflected on their decade-long relationship.

“In the 10 years that we’ve been together, I can say that the love has never faded. Even after being together for so long, I have never lost my respect for her family.”

Asked whether they have plans to get married, Jake said they have discussed it.

“Yes, we talk about it. Actually, Inah is the one who always asks about it.”

As for his usual response, he said: “It will happen.”

Jake explained that marriage is something they want to prepare for carefully.

“It requires preparation. It’s not something that should be rushed. When we’re truly ready, that’s when it will happen.”

Inah is the eldest of the four children of former couple Janice de Belen and John Estrada.

Janice previously said in an interview that she prefers not to interfere in her children’s relationships, believing it is important for them to learn from their own experiences and mistakes. / TRC S