James announces release of his 3rd children’s book

LEBRON James announced on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, that he will be releasing his next children’s picture book entitled Happy Spooky Halloween on July 21, 2026.

“This is a bucket list item for me for real!!! I used to read all the ‘Goosebumps’ books in middle school,” James posted to social media, “and now to have my own spooky book coming for my favorite time of year is giving me goosebumps!”

The 32-page picture book is being published by HarperCollins Children’s Books and was illustrated by Ariel Landy.

According to a news release from the publisher, the book follows Zara and her friends, who are attending a Halloween party

This will be James’ third children’s book published by HarperCollins, following “I Promise” and “I Am More Than.”

James, 40, has yet to play this National Basketball Association season because of a sciatica issue. / RSC