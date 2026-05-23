James Reid repeatedly mentions Kathryn Bernardo in front of Daniel Padilla

JAMES Reid repeatedly mentioned the name of Kathryn Bernardo in front of Daniel Padilla — not just once or twice, but several times.

This happened during their guest appearance at SM Megamall on May 19, 2026, when event host DJ JaiHo asked James about his upcoming show.

At first, Daniel appeared unbothered and was simply waving to fans.

However, James noticed that Daniel was not paying attention, so he tapped him and repeated Kathryn’s name again. Kathryn is James’ co-star in the upcoming TV project “Someone, Someday.” Because of this, fans reportedly became even louder and more excited.

Netizens also commented that it was a good thing Daniel did not get offended and stayed chill about what James did. / TRC S