Janella, Klea spotted at bar

A kissing video of rumored gay sweethearts Janella Salvador and Klea Pineda at a bar in La Union has gone viral.

The clip was posted on TikTok on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, showing the two engaging in intense PDA or public display of affection.

Another video of the pair in Los Angeles, California, dated Dec. 14, 2025, also circulated online, showing their closeness.

So far, neither has confirmed being in a relationship. Their closeness reportedly began when they worked together on the 2025 Cinemalaya queer film “Open Endings.”

Janella was rumored to be a third party in the breakup of Klea and Katrice Kierulf, but both actresses denied the claim. Their only response was, “We’re happy together.” / TRC S