Janella Salvador addresses relationship with Klea Pineda

ACTRESS Janella Salvador responded to questions about her relationship with fellow actress Klea Pineda.

“Kailangan bang i-label? Obvious naman kung anong meron,” Salvador said.

She explained that she chooses what to share publicly.

“I just really choose what to share… If there is something that truly makes me happy, I choose to share it,” she said in an interview with ABS-CBN.

Salvador also reflected on the challenges of growing up in the industry.

“It’s not very easy… especially in a conservative country… but I’ve learned to live my life and express myself freely,” she said.

“As long as I’m not hurting anyone, there’s nothing wrong with that.” / TRC S