Janice de Belen criticized for allegedly meddling in issue

Many believe that Janice de Belen’s “cryptic post” was her response to Dennis Trillo.

This came after the actor responded to her sister, Gellie de Belen, who allegedly defended Patrick Garcia amid the issue involving him and Jennylyn Mercado.

Gellie was previously quoted as saying that the issue came out because she wanted to protect Patrick’s child, who was hurt by the situation.

Dennis, however, responded to Gellie: “Yes, I really feel sorry for the children. We have children, too! Blame the person who started the trouble!”

In Janice’s cryptic post, the actress said that an intelligent person knows how to understand and listen to another person’s thoughts. Based on netizens’ speculation, Dennis was the person she was referring to.

“One of the strongest signs of intelligence is the ability to consider another person’s perspective without becoming defensive. Curiosity reveals a sharp mind. It shows who is committed to understanding rather than winning,” Janice wrote on her Instagram Stories on Oct. 5.

However, many of the comments disagreed with Janice’s actions, saying that she seemed to be acting as though she were not a “single mother.” / TRC