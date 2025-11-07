Janice de Belen walks out after seeing John Estrada

ACTRESS Janice de Belen walked out on her former husband during a recent product launch.

The event was held Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, at the Marquis Events Place in Bonifacio Global City. Janice arrived with Cherry Pie Picache and Angel Aquino. Later, actor John Estrada — Janice’s former husband — arrived. He greeted friends and headed to the table where Janice, Cherry Pie and Angel were seated.

When John approached, Janice suddenly stood up, whispered something to Cherry Pie, and walked away.

When asked by PEP.ph if she walked out because of John, Janice said, “Hindi naman.” She did not return to the table afterward. / HBL