Janine surprises Jericho on his birthday

JANINE Gutierrez threw a grand birthday party for her boyfriend, Jericho Rosales, on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026.

Janine rented out an entire ice skating rink at a major mall, where the actor celebrated his 47th birthday.

“I got the ice floor to myself again for my birthday courtesy of the baba,” Jericho shared in an Instagram post.

Among those who attended were Janine’s sister Maxine, their cousin Rikki Mae, the daughter of Jackie Lou Blanco and the late Ricky Davao, and Jericho’s only child, Santino.

Photos also showed Janine and Echo hugging with their cheeks pressed against each other.

Later that evening, they continued the celebration at a resto-bar, joined by their close friends. / TRC S