Janitor arrested in P7.4M drug bust

POLICE arrested a 26-year-old janitor on Tuesday night, April 28, 2026, after finding more than a kilogram of suspected shabu during a sting operation in Talisay City.

The suspect, identified as Michelle Balais Oca also known as "Bay", was caught in Barangay San Roque. The operation was a joint effort between the Talisay City Police, the Provincial Intelligence Unit, and specialized drug enforcement groups.

A major drug seizure

During the arrest, officers recovered large plastic packs of the illegal drug weighing 1.1 kilograms. The drugs have an estimated street value of P7.48 million.

Police described Oca as a "high-value individual." His name had previously appeared in other investigations where he was tagged as a major supplier for the illegal drug trade in Barangay Tangke.

Oca is currently held at the Talisay City Police Station. He faces serious charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act (RA 9165). This arrest follows another massive operation earlier this year in Naga City, where police seized P54.4 million worth of shabu. AYB