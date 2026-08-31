Janus del Prado defends Bea Alonzo

Janus and Bea became close after working together on the 2007 romantic-drama film “One More Chance.”

When Bea and Gerald Anderson broke up, Janus also came to the actress’ defense.

In his latest post, the actor reminded the public not to immediately judge Bea, who has remained silent about the issue.

“Before you judge Bea, let’s wait to hear her side of the story first,” Janus said in his Facebook post.

“I’m not dismissing what her former manager claimed just yet, but that’s only one side of the story,” he added.

“Actors should really consider having an NDA (non-disclosure agreement) with their managers, and vice versa, to legally protect both parties’ confidential information and reputations.” / TRC S