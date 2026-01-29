Japan embassy points to visa application surge for PH slot shortage

THE Japanese Embassy in Manila attributed to the “unprecedented levels” of visa applications among Filipinos the shortage of appointment slots in securing a Japanese visa, especially for the upcoming spring season.

“Visa applications from Filipinos to visit Japan have increased to unprecedented levels, excluding the level during the [coronavirus disease 2019] pandemic period,” it said in a statement sent to the Philippine News Agency Wednesday night, Jan. 28, 2026.

“In response to the increasing demand, the visa processing system underwent a fundamental overhaul starting April 2025 to maintain proper screening quality and streamline the process,” it added.

Data from the embassy showed that short-stay visas issued to Philippine passport holders surged more than sixfold over the past 10 years, from at least 73,143 in 2013 to more than 450,000 in 2023.

The number, it said, further rose to 490,907 last year.

In April, it officially opened its visa application center to address the increasing demand and fast-track visa issuances. The embassy also introduced the e-visa in December for tourists travelling to Japan via package tours organized by designated travel agencies.

The embassy emphasized that people-to-people exchanges continue to serve as a foundation of the Philippine-Japan relations.

“The Embassy of Japan welcomes our Filipino friends’ growing interest in visiting Japan, with the number of Filipino visitors reaching a record high of 880,000 in 2025,” it said.

“Ahead of this year’s 70th Anniversary of Philippines-Japan Friendship, the Embassy places great importance on further strengthening our people-to-people exchanges,” it added. / PNA