Japan, Taiwan fuel Cebu's rising visitor arrivals

THE Department of Tourism in Central Visayas (DOT 7) is stepping up efforts to diversify Cebu’s visitor mix to reduce reliance on traditional markets and capture growth opportunities from markets regaining momentum, particularly Japan and Taiwan.

“Cebu is increasingly on the radar of Japanese and Taiwanese travelers, and we are positioning the province not only as a leisure hub but also as a center for culture, education and international events,” said DOT 7 Director Judy Gabato.

She said DOT 7 is working closely with industry stakeholders to expand and promote Cebu’s tourism circuits, such as gastronomy, pilgrimage, farm tourism, martial arts and outdoor recreation. Enhanced safety measures are also being implemented in coordination with the Philippine National Police.

Partial data from DOT 7 showed Japanese arrivals reached 127,465 from January to June 2025, already surpassing the full-year total of 103,486 last year. Taiwanese arrivals also posted gains, hitting 28,881 in the first half of 2025 versus 28,587 for all of 2024.

By contrast, arrivals from South Korea—the province’s traditional top market—fell sharply to 243,426 in the first six months of 2025, compared with 436,871 during the same period last year. Over one million Koreans visited Cebu in 2024, according to previous reports.

The DOT said sales missions to Taiwan and Singapore, online campaigns such as “I Love Cebu,” and large-scale events are helping raise Cebu’s profile as a premier destination.

Air connectivity is also playing a key role. New routes have been launched with United Airlines launching a direct service to Japan with onward links to the United States, Cathay Pacific resuming twice-daily Cebu–Hong Kong flights, the Cebu–Vietnam route reopening and Jetstar set to roll out a Brisbane–Cebu service.

Recently, AirAsia Philippines also announced it will resume flights from Cebu to Kuala Lumpur and Macau starting Nov. 15, 2025.

Gabato said they also expect an influx of arrivals from Taiwan and India after the visa-free agreements with these two countries have been secured. Direct flights between the Philippines and India will also resume on Oct. 1 via Air India.

ESL

Hotel, Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu (HRRAC) president Mia Singson-Leon confirmed the shift, noting that Japanese visitors are also drawn to Cebu’s growing English-as-a-Second-Language (ESL) programs, alongside golf and scuba diving.

Earlier, hotel players in Mactan said the ESL segment is helping offset the decline in Korean leisure arrivals in Cebu.

Josef Victor Chiongbian, member of HRRAC’s board of trustees and general manager of Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown, said in Mactan alone, there are already three ESL schools that regularly bring in hundreds of students—not just from Korea but also from Egypt, India, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam and Mongolia.

These language learners typically stay for several weeks or even months, generating sustained demand for accommodations, transport and leisure services.

Moreover, Gabato said DOT 7 is also extending support to familiarization tours for media and travel trade groups from Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Japan, Mongolia, Indonesia, the Middle East, South Korea, the United States, Canada and Spain to showcase the region’s diverse offerings and expand its market reach. / KOC