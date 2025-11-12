Japan to raise visa fees for 1st time in 48 years

THE Japanese government will increase its visa issuance fees starting fiscal year 2026, the first fee hike in 48 years, according to official sources on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025.

The revision, which will also affect fees for foreign nationals applying to change or renew their residence status, will be included in Japan’s upcoming comprehensive economic measures.

The new measure will be implemented starting in April.

The current visa issuance fees are 3,000 yen for a single-entry visa, much lower than US$185, or about 29,000 yen, charged for a US visa, 127 pounds, or about 26,000 yen, for a British visa, and 90 euros, or about 16,000 yen, for a European Union visa.

As the costs of visa issuance have increased, the government will set its fees in consideration of those of other major countries.

The government plans to use the increased revenues to fund measures to address problems of overtourism. / JIJI PRESS VIA PNA